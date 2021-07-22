Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 881 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

