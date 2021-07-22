Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $202.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

