Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Wendy Pallot Acquires 972 Shares

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Wendy Pallot acquired 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Shares of LON ERM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,026 ($13.40). The company had a trading volume of 194,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -925.45. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61).

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s payout ratio is presently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.