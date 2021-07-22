Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ETH stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 225,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,615. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

