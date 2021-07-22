Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 7,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,351 shares of company stock valued at $948,437. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

