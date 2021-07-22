Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.