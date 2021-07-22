Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.