Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SJW Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SJW Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

SJW opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

