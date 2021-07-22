Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mister Car Wash in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

