Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

KDMN stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

