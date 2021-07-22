Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.