Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$156.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$158.22.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$139.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$69.17 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.41.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

