Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.96.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. 625,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,443. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

