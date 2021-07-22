Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.26. 18,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

