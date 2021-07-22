Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.77. 14,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

