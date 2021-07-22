EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 77.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 435,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

