ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion Sells 1,799 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.82. 61,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,888. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.