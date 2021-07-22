Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $15.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $750.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

