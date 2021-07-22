Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 13,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The firm has a market cap of $391.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

