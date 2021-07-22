Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

