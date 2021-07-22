Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13.

EGHSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

