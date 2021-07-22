Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 53,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

