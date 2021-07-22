Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE ET opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

