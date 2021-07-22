Enecuum (ENQ) Market Capitalization Hits $13.73 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $209,806.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00825970 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,467,598 coins and its circulating supply is 184,967,591 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

