Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.83 million and $129,149.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00445340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013194 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

