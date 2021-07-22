EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($15.81). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($15.60), with a volume of 43,539 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of £755.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total value of £293.76 ($383.80). Insiders bought a total of 38 shares of company stock valued at $45,318 in the last quarter.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

