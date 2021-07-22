Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $545,611.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $148,398.41 and $545,611.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00047750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00827484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

