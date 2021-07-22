Elizabeth Carducci Sells 4,801 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20.

MDLA stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. cut their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

