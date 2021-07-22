Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.97. 26,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.