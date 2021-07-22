Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ESI stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.