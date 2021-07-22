Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD stock opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.