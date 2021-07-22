EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

