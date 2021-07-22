EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.29% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $9,171,000.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

