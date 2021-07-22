EJF Capital LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APSG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

