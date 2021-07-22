Efstathios Topouzoglou Buys 30,000 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 30,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £192,000 ($250,849.23).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 20,000 shares of Energean stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £131,200 ($171,413.64).

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Thursday. Energean plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

