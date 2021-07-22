EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $864,882.00

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.46 million and $864,882.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

