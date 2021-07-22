Eaton Vance Management Sells 73,292 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,292 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $127,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 393.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,423.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 294,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $5,172,352.

A stock opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

