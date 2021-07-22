Eaton Vance Management Sells 27,069 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $110,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.