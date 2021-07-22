Eaton Vance Management Sells 15,022 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $94,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

