Eaton Vance Management Has $134.34 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,859 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $134,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

