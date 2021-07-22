Eaton Vance Management Acquires 149,907 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $116,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

ALL stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

