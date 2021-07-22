Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 1,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,273. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.
In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
