Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 1,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,273. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

