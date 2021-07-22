Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $777.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.