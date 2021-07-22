Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $64.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $21.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $317.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $336.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $359.84 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 150,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,273. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.93.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

