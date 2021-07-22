DX (Group) (LON:DX) PT Raised to GBX 50 at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.43) on Monday. DX has a one year low of GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

