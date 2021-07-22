DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

