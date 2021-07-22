DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Head to Head Review

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.32 $312.00 million N/A N/A Rattler Midstream $423.90 million 3.67 $34.69 million $0.83 12.60

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Rattler Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rattler Midstream 0 4 5 0 2.56

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 111.52%. Given Rattler Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream 7.04% 2.83% 1.86%

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats DT Midstream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 927 miles of crude oil, natural gas, sourced water and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback's seven core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. It also rents real estate properties. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

