Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.3%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $54.85. 1,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,582,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

