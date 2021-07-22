Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

