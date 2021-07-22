Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.85

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 4314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

